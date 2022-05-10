GFA tasked by govt to appoint Otto Addo and Chris Hughton

Otto Addo and Chris Hutton led Ghana to 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has said that the government wants Chris Hughton and Otto Addo to be appointed as the permanent managers of the Black Stars.



According to Mustapha Ussif, Chris Hughton and Otto Addo are the best pair for the Black Stars job and the Ghana Football Association has agreed for the duo to be given the job permanently.



He added that the Ministry expects the GFA to finalize talks and announce to the public that Otto Addo, Chris Hutton, Masaud Didi Dramani, and George Boateng will be maintained as the Black Stars' technical handlers.



“The decision by the Ministry is that, the GFA should maintain the technical team that got us to qualify for the World Cup. The GFA is working very closely with the technical team to come up with the arrangements.

“Very soon, they would announce officially, led by Otto Addo, to take us through the World Cup participation and also the AFCON next in Ivory Coast,” the Minister said on JoyNews.



Otto Addo, Chris Hutton, Masaud Didi Dramani, and George Boateng led Ghana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup after knocking out the Super Eagles of Nigeria with the away goal rule.



