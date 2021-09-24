GFA to announce appointment of Milo as new Black Stars coach today

Logo of the Ghana Football Association

Ghana's football governing body, GFA, will today hold a press conference at its secretariat in Accra.

Although the notice posted on its website did not state the specific subject to be addressed, reports indicate that it will be related to the issue of a new Black Stars coach.



The GFA has widely been reported to have settled on Serbian Milovan Rajevac as new manager for the Black Stars. The GFA is expected to announce his appointment at the press conference.



The Ministry of Youth and Sports debunked reports on Thursday suggesting that the GFA and the Ministry had agreed on terms with the Serbian.



GFA notice on today's press conference

Media personnel are kindly invited to a press conference at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Secretariat on Friday, September 24, 2021.



The press conference will be held at the GFA Conference room at 2pm on Friday.



Media Personnel are to note that all COVID-19 Safety protocols would be strictly adhered at the venue.



Please note that there will be limits on the number of media personnel per Media House in order to ensure Social Distancing.