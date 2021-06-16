GFA to benefit from UEFA Assist Leadership Retreat Programme

Ghana Football Association partners UEFA

The Ghana Football Association and UEFA Assist will hold a five-day leadership Retreat programme for Departmental heads and Executive Council Members.

The programme will have two parts, Situational Analysis involving top football dignitaries, media personalities, coaches’, sponsors and administrators from Tuesday, June 22 to Thursday, June 24, 2021. The second phase – a Leadership Retreat will run from Friday, June 25 to Monday, June 28, 2021.



The UEFA Assist Leadership Retreat Programme is a programme designed specifically for Presidents, Executive Council Members and General Secretaries, focusing on good governance, strategic planning and defining clear roles and responsibilities in order to deliver effective change.



This programme usually takes place over five days on site.



The first three (3) days consist of a detailed organisational review during which UEFA Assist's Team of Experts meet with the Association's key stakeholders.



The stakeholder feedback from the analysis would help to target the strategic priorities and the list of activities to be carried out in order to address possible issues and promote the development of football in the Association.

This UEFA Assist programme comes in addition to other partnerships between the UEFA Assist and the Ghana Football Association.



Under the UEFA Assist programme, the GFA is undertaking the following programmes:



Under the infrastructure assistance, GFA received a Mini Van for grass root coaching development. The Technical Department is currently using the Mini Van for the GFA Licence D Course across the country.



Again under the Capacity Building pillar of the UEFA Assist, General Secretary Prosper Harisson Addo attended General Secretary Academy (GS Academy) training programme at Maputo, Mozambique.



Still, under the Capacity Building Pillar, the GFA is a beneficiary of the Player Pathway Development programme for Women’s football development at the U-15 stage. The Theory training was done online with the Practical training set for Prampram.

It would be recalled that the GFA has been working under the Leagues Development programme with UEFA Assist to improve our competitions.



The Project team has been holding meetings and tracking process and updating meetings every few weeks.



The final Capacity Building programme is for Commercial, Marketing and Communications which is being done online by the Head of Communications, Henry Asante Twum and Head of Marketing, Jamil Maraby.



The UEFA Assists team of experts are expected to arrive in Ghana on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, for the Leadership Retreat.