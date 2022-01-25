GFA to decide Milovan Rajevac's future on Wednesday

Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac

Sports Ministry expresses loss of faith in Milovan Rajevac

GFA Exco to hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday



GFA Exco to discuss Black Stars way forward after AFCON failure



Ghana Football Association(GFA) is set to hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, to discuss the Black Stars performance at the 2021 African Cup of Nations.



In the aforementioned meeting, the future of Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac, will be up for discussion as the Ministry Youth Sports(MoYS) has ordered the FA to review the capacity of the gaffer after the team's failure in Cameroon.



In a statement released on the FA's website, Rajevac is expected to submit his report by the close of working hours on Tuesday, January 25.

"The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will meet on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the Secretariat in Accra.



"The Technical and Management reports of the Black Stars from the Head Coach and the Management Committee respectively are expected to be submitted to the Association by close of business Tuesday, January 25, 2022.



"The Executive Council meeting will therefore discuss among other things, the Black Stars AFCON 2021 campaign and the way forward for the senior national team, the Black Princesses (Women’s U-20 National Team) qualifiers against Uganda as they seek for a ticket to the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, domestic competitions (Ghana Premier League, MTN FA Cup, Division One League, Women’s Premier League, Women’s FA Cup, DOL Super Cup, Women’s Super-Cup), Technical Development – Licence D Coaching courses, and other matters."



Meanwhile, several reports in the media claim that the Serbian gaffer has been sacked pending official confirmation from the GFA.



Milovan Rajevac led Ghana to a worst-ever AFCON campaign after the Black Stars finished fourth in Group C, losing to Morocco and Comoros and picking up their only point of the tournament against Gabon.