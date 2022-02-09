GFA to decide on Otto Addo and Chris Hughton on Wednesday

Former Black Stars coach, Otto Addo and Former Tottenham manager, Chris Hughton

The Executive Council(ExCo) of the Ghana Football Association(GFA) is set to hold a meeting on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 to decide on the next coach for the Black Stars.



Report filed by Kessben FM indicates that the meeting will be attended by the FA President, Kurt Okraku, who will brief the council on his visit to Germany during which he held talks with Former Black Stars assistant manager, Otto Addo and also some Ghanaian players.



According to the report, some key discussions at the meeting include, the appointment of new coach of the Black Stars and the formation of the new Black Stars management committee.

In regards to the new coach, the GFA is said to have two names on their table, Otto Addo and former Newcastle and Tottenham boss, Chris Hughton.



The GFA reportedly favours the appointment of Otto Addo whiles government suggests the appointment of Hughton.



Other reports indicated that the FA has held a successful meeting with government and thus accepted the former Brighton and Hove Albion manager. A report which was later denied by the FA.



“I don’t know about any such decision. As far as I am concerned, we haven’t met the ministry. I know that we are stakeholders in development, the government is recognized in providing infrastructure and funds for the development of football but as technocrats we are responsible for the decision-making," GFA spokesperson, Henry Asante Twum told Joy News.



Twum added that the ExCo are responsible for the appointment of a coach and thus will make the decision in a meeting.

“So yes, these are things we read in the media everyday. You wake up to stories in the press that the government is trying to impose a coach on the FA – I don’t remember sitting in any such meeting since our last meeting with the minister for sports which called for the dismissal of the technical team and also the dismissal of the management committee: that has been our last engagement as a body. The ExCo takes responsibilities of such decisions, they have the powers of appointment so they will need to convene a meeting.”



For the formation of the Black Stars management committee, the GFA was ordered by the government to restructure the body after Black Stars' early exit from the African Cup of Nations.



The Sports Ministry in a media release on January 21, 2022, stated that it has ordered the GFA to restructure the aforementioned body after a 'straight and forward' meeting with the FA.



Hence, the ExCo is expected to deliberate on who forms part of the new Black Stars management committee.