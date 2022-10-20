4
GFA to hold National Day of Fasting & Prayer for Black Stars ahead of 2022 World Cup

Black Stars Players 45678 The Black Stars of Ghana

Thu, 20 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Football Association has announced that there will be a National Day of Prayer and Fasting for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the Gulf Region, Qatar.

As part of the Pre-World Cup activities sighted by GhanaWeb, the Ghana Football Association has set October 21 and October 23, 2022, as National Days of Prayer and Fasting.

Friday, October 21, will be the day when Muslims fast and pray for the Black Stars while the Christians do their part on Sunday, October 23.

Other activities such as Rep Your Jersey, Walk With Legends, and Dinner with Legends precede the start of the World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars have been paired in Group H in the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

Ghana will begin its campaign in Qatar against Portugal on Thursday, November 24, before taking on South Korea and Uruguay.

Related Articles: