GFA to honor Etouga, Ogum, Annor for performance in 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League

Tue, 4 Oct 2022 Source: ghanafa.org
Electroland Ghana Limited will award three individuals for their outstanding performances in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.
After helping his team to lift the league title last season, Former Asante Kotoko SC forward Frank Mbella Etouga has been recognized as the Most outstanding player in the 2021/22 league season.
Former Asante Kotoko Head Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum who guided his side to a record 24th league triumph also emerged as the best coach for the last season.
Ashantigold SC forward Yaw Annor will also be awarded for emerging as the top scorer for 2021/22 League season with a total of 22 goals in 30 matches.
Electroland Ghana Limited will soon announce a date for the presentation of awards to the three individuals.
Source: ghanafa.org
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Why Hearts of Oak will lose GH¢1 million NLA sponsorship
- Rev Owusu Bempah was a great footballer - Mohammed Odoom recounts their playing days
- GFA sanction Legon Cities, order club to pay referee Charles Bulu GHC2K for damaging his car tyres
- Meet Danlad Ibrahim, the only Ghana Premier League player in FIFA 23
- Meet Hearts of Oak's new technical team headed by David Ocloo
- Read all related articles