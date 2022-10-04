GFA to honor Etouga, Ogum, Annor for performance in 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Franck Etouga Mbella

Electroland Ghana Limited will award three individuals for their outstanding performances in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.

After helping his team to lift the league title last season, Former Asante Kotoko SC forward Frank Mbella Etouga has been recognized as the Most outstanding player in the 2021/22 league season.



Former Asante Kotoko Head Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum who guided his side to a record 24th league triumph also emerged as the best coach for the last season.

Ashantigold SC forward Yaw Annor will also be awarded for emerging as the top scorer for 2021/22 League season with a total of 22 goals in 30 matches.



Electroland Ghana Limited will soon announce a date for the presentation of awards to the three individuals.