GFA to meet on Ethiopia’s decision to play Ghana in South Africa - Henry Asante Twum

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has revealed that the association is yet to take a decision on Ethiopia Football Association’s decision to play their game against the Black Stars in South Africa.

Ethiopia and Ghana face off in the next round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers but have their home venue in Addis Ababa banned.



The EFA per the decision from CAF to relocate their home venue for the game have agreed with the South African Football Association (SAFA) to host the game at the Orlando Stadium next month.



South Africa is in a race with Ghana for the top spot in Group G of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers which many believe could go in favor should the Ethiopia-Ghana be held in South Africa.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM, Henry Asante Twum said there hasn’t been any official communication to the Ghana FA on the supposed match to be played in South Africa.

“Unfortunately for Ethiopia after their games against Zimbabwe and South Africa the match reports to CAF weren’t favorable that is why the venue has been closed down.



“At this moment I don’t know what went into this decision. But we can’t fathom why we are in competition with South Africa and they expect us to go there and play. The Executive Council will make a decision and we will inform the public”.



Ghana will travel away to face Ethiopia next month in matchday five of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



The Black Stars is placed second on the table behind South Africa with nine points after matchday four games.