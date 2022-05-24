0
GFA to meet over Kotoko’s reimbursement claims after rescheduling game against Ashgold

Asante Kotoko Players 098765.jfif Asante Kotoko players celebrating a goal

Tue, 24 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Executive Council (ExCo) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to meet to discuss Asante Kotoko’s reimbursement claims after the postponement of their match week 29 encounter against Ashanti Gold.

The Porcupine Warriors have written to the GFA demanding reimbursement following the cost they incurred as the team travelled and spent a night in Obuasi on Wednesday in preparation for the game last Thursday.

The game which was initially scheduled for Thursday, May 19 at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium was called off due to an intelligence report and advice from the Ghana Police Service.

"It is the Executive Council which will take that decision so until a decision is taken, I really can’t tell how they will deal with the matter,” Communications Director of the GFA, Henry Asante Twum told Graphic Sports.

"The General Secretary and the FA president are out of town so when the call came from the Police and we were trying to see how best to go about the issue, we spoke to Emma (Dasoberi), the administrative manager of Kotoko and that was when he informed us that the team had already pitched camp at Obuasi.

“But under the circumstances, we couldn’t do much about it than to inform them that the game would not come off”, he explained.

“As for the reimbursement, once there is proof that I spent this, I spent that, it would be looked into because it’s not a big deal.

“Ashantigold can also raise an issue that they moved to camp and they also spent money, so it is no big deal, it’s a normal thing,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, the match week 29 encounter between Asante Kotoko and Ashanti Gold has now been scheduled for Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Prosper Narteh’s side are still top of the league table with 56 points despite losing to 10-man Berekum Chelsea on Sunday, while Ashgold defeated Elmina Sharks 3-1 on match week 30.

Source: footballghana.com
