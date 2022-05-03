GFA to organize national qualifiers for FIFAe Nations Cup

eTrophy Championship

The Ghana Football Association will host a Member Association’s eTrophy competition to select top gamers to represent Ghana at the prestigious FIFAe NATIONS CUP.

FIFAe Nations Cup (FeNC) is an eSports tournament held by FIFA and its presenting partner EA Sports.



Each tournament has member nations competing in games of the latest incarnation of the FIFA association football video game series.



eTrophy will involve four key stages of registration, pre-qualifiers, qualifiers and training. Gamers who are interested in taking part in the eTrophy to win their placement in the eFootball national team will register to play the pre-qualifiers at selected video gaming centers across the country.



The pre-qualifiers will select 32 top winners to participate in the penultimate eTrophy qualifiers tournament to be held on Saturday, 14th May 2022, at Alisa Hotel, North Ridge, Accra.



This grand finals will have the top 6 players becoming the representatives of the country to participate in the 24-nation FIFAe Nations Cup Series to be held in Denmark from 27th – 30th July 2022 for a pot prize of $400,000.



Ghanaian gamers who want to participate in the GFA eTrophy should abreast themselves with the details by visiting the Ghana Football Association’s website, social media channels and FIFAe Nations Cup page at https://www.fifa.gg/c/gfa-ma-etrophy

eFootball enthusiasts and supporters can visit the same to know more about those who will qualify to represent Ghana. The following are the details of GFA eTrophy tournament:



Registration - 3rd to 5th May, 2022



Pre-qualifiers - 6th to 8th May, 2022



eTrophy qualifiers - 14th May, 2022



The winners who will become the eFootball National Team will start their training immediately after the qualifiers. Ghana Football Association will also launch the eFootball National Team at the event.



The eTrophy is being organized by Ghana Football Association in partnership with Esports Association, Ghana, and Alisa Hotels.