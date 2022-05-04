0
Menu
Sports

GFA to reward GH₵50,000 to match-fixing whistle-blowers - Report

Kurt Okraku 750x536 1 GFA president, Kurt Okraku

Wed, 4 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GFA charge Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies for misconduct

Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies involved in alleged match-fixing

Hasmin Musah scores 'unthinkable' own goals as Ashgold beat Inter Allies 7-0 Obuasi

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has vowed to reward GH₵50,000 to match-fixing whistleblowers.

A report filed by footballghana.com suggests the reward is one of the GFA's initiatives adopted to fight match-fixing and betting issues in the Ghana Premier League.

In a recent interview, Great Olympics head coach, Annor Walker said the beauty of the local game has been affected by constant rumours about betting.

“Our football is no longer attractive. This is not the kind of football or league we were involved in before going into coaching,” he said as quoted b sportsworldghana.com.

"We didn’t hear of any betting, but now some people plan this betting prior to their matches. I have always said that if anyone calls me for such a thing, I will let the police arrest him or her,” he added.

Hence the FA has set aside, GH₵50,000 as a monetary reward to anyone that provides legit details to substantiate such allegations.

Meanwhile, during the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season, Ashanti Gold annihilated relegated Inter Allies 7-0 at the Len Clay Sports in Obuasi on July 17, 2021.

Among the 7 goals were two deliberate own goals scored by Allies defender, Hasmin Musah, which sparked claims that the two teams played a match of convenience.

On September 17, 2021, the GFA released another statement, stating that both teams have been charged.

Currently, there has not been any punishment nor an update on the case since Hasmin Musah who scored the two own goals has already secured a transfer move to play in Niger.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asamoah Gyan’s manager ‘fights’ Abedi Pele’s spokesperson over autobiography
Ghanaians will suffer intense hardship without E-Levy – Supreme Court to Minority
Please forgive me for anything I didn't say, do - Dag's tribute to son
Supreme Court dismisses injunction application against E-Levy
Supreme Court dismisses injunction application against E-Levy
Surveillance camera captures horrific accident on Labone junction
3 young Ghanaian women dominating the legal front in Ghana
NPP communications broke down because of me – Bridget Otoo shades
Dan Kwaku Yeboah rejects Mahama's E-levy promise
KKD emits how disappointed he is in Akufo-Addo’s government
Related Articles: