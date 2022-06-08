GFA to start men inter club licensing process

Stadium

The Club Licensing Department of the Ghana Football Association on Monday, June 6, 2022, opened applications for the three Premier League Clubs with the opportunity to play in the CAF men Inter-Club Competitions 2022/23 season.

This is in line with the new directives set out by CAF to get all prospective clubs licensed before June 30, 2022.



Premier League Champions Asante Kotoko SC, MTN FA Cup finalists Accra Hearts of Oak SC and Bechem United FC have all been notified to apply in order to meet the deadline.



This follows last week’s CAF-Member Associations engagement meeting on Club Licensing.

Clubs and stakeholders are to take note that the above engagement is not a qualifying criterion to participate in the CAF Inter-club competitions but a proactive step to ensure that Ghanaian clubs meet the deadline in anticipation of qualification for the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup.



The relevant qualifying criteria as enshrined in the GFA Premier League Regulations, GFA FA Cup Regulations, CAF Champions League Regulations, CAF Confederation Cup Regulations and the latest CAF country rankings shall be applied in determining qualified clubs at the end of the season.



The GFA is assured of the commitment of the clubs to the process, the same as the Women’s Premier League clubs did in order to meet the CAF deadline.