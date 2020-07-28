Sports News

GFA to strictly enforce protocols as Maidens, Princesses return to camp

Black Princesses. File photo

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum, has said the two female national teams who have been given all clear to train, will strictly observe all protocols.

The assurance comes on the back of a decision by the President of Ghana, Nana Akuffo Addo to allow the Black Princesses and Black Maidens to start training ahead of their respective World Cup qualifiers.



All sporting activities were put on hold in March this year after the outbreak of COVID-19.

“The first thing to consider is camping location and social distancing. We cannot lump all the teams together at one venue; we need to observe all protocols.



“Testing has also become mandatory. It is a requirement we have no option but to comply. So, compliance will feature in our dealings going forward,” he said.

