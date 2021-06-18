GFA turns down request from Hearts, orders them to play against Legon Cities

The GFA has turned their request down and ordered them to play the game

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has turned down the request from Hearts seeking to reschedule a GPL matchday 30 game.

This comes on the back of a request by Management of Accra Hearts of Oak, seeking a change in the time for their match-week 30 encounter against Legon Cities.



The statement signed by Mr. Amenu Desmond Worlanyo, Assistant Operations Director for Hearts read:



“It will be fair if matches were fixed at the same time so as to annul any assertions of unfair advantage ahead of the Super Clash.



"We strongly believe that for the sake of bringing back the love and purpose of fair play which is the mantra of the game, we wish that our game against Legon Cities should be postponed to give us equal time schedule with Kotoko to prepare for the big game against Asante Kotoko on Sunday.



"Secondly, the Premier League competition is at a stage that has generated lots of interest and with our team in pole position on the league log, it would be most appropriate to have the game times managed well so as not to grant a perceived advantage to any team.

"Hearts and Kotoko have a great history to protect and for the football association not to be seen as favouring any team, we think it will be most appropriate to reschedule our game time to another day,'' the statement said.



The GFA has, however, turned their request down and ordered them to play the game.



Hearts and Kotoko are level on points (53) at the top of the Ghana Premier League with five matches to end the season.



The Phobians will face the Royals on Thursday, June 24, 2021, after their title rivals Kotoko had taken on Karela United a day earlier with both sides scheduled to meet in the Super Clash encounter scheduled for June 27, 2021.