GFA urges calm as the Ghana Premier League is put on hold

Source: GNA

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has urged football stakeholders to remain calm in the aftermath of AshantiGold’s motion for injunction on the betPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The GFA in a statement acknowledged the receipt of motion and have decided to put the betPawa GPL.



The GFA said the league would be put on hold until October 14, 2022, when the Human Rights High Court is expected to hear the motion.



”The Association wishes to urge all stakeholders—sponsors and partners, and clubs that have invested in the league—players whose livelihoods depend on the league, match officials, administrators, officials, and supporters of the league, and clubs—to remain calm.

”The Association would seek redress for the prompt return of the Premier League and ensure the calendar is not further disrupted in this World Cup year,” the statement said.



In other related developments, AshantiGold has been suspended from all football activities with immediate effect by the Executive Council of GFA.



This comes after AshantiGold was found guilty of dealing with two banned officials, Kwaku Frimpong and Emmanuel Frimpong.