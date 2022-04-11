0
GFA urges clubs to liaise with security officers before travelling at night

Mon, 11 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has urged clubs to engage the security services of the country before making any trips at night.

The message to all clubs in the country is coming on the back of the shocking news on Saturday that disclosed that armed robbers had attacked the team bus of FC Savannah Ladies.

The team's bus while on its way from Tamale to Kumasi for the Women’s Premier League Matchweek 14 match against Dreamz Ladies FC at the Bantama Astro pitch on Saturday.

In an official statement from the Ghana FA, it says it is pleased with the news that players and technical staff are currently safe.

Meanwhile, clubs have been urged to engage the security service when travelling and also endeavour to avoid night travels.

“Traveling clubs are hereby advised to avoid night travels, and where required engage the security services or seek security advice before making trips.

“The GFA will further engage the Ghana Police Service on providing adequate security support to teams when they travel across the country.

“The GFA will continue to provide the needed support to FC Savannah with regard to this matter,” the Ghana FA has said in a statement.

 

