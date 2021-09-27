GFA waiting on Sports Ministry to pay Akonnor’s 7-month salary arrears

Former Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor

Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, has disclosed that former Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor was owed seven months salary at the time of his dismissal.

Asante Twum is quoted to have said that the FA is collaborating with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Akonnor to ensure that the debt is settled.



In a JoyNews interview, Asante Twum said that the FA has held talks with Akonnor and is waiting on the Ministry to provide a roadmap for the payment of the salary arrears.



“We’ve met him and discussed with him. The Ministry will come back to us with the payment plan. Once that is made available to the FA, we will give it to him,” he said on Sunday.



Akonnor was sacked earlier this month by the Ghana Football Association after the Black Stars lost 1-0 to South Africa in the World Cup qualifiers.



Akonnor’s Black Stars played 10 games, won four, lost four and drew two with the performance against Ethiopia and South Africa, earning the team criticism from some Ghanaians.

Akonnor has meanwhile been replaced with Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac who was unveiled on Friday, September 26, 2021 by the FA.



Milovan who is on a one-year deal, will receive a monthly salary of $30,000 and a signing on fee of $100,000.



He has been tasked with qualifying for the 2022 World Cup and winning the 2021 AFCON which will be held in Cameroon.



Milo will pocket a sum total of $600,000 if he achieves the two objectives as well as a contract renewal.



He will be assisted by Maxwell Konadu and former Ghana winger Otto Addo.