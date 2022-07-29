0
Menu
Sports

GFA will announce headline sponsor for GPL before next season - Henry Asante Twum

Henry Asante Twum.jpeg?fit=750%2C375&ssl=1 GFA communications director, Henry Asante Twum

Fri, 29 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is in the process of announcing a title sponsor for the Ghana Premier League, according to the local football governing body’s communications director Henry Asante Twum.

The Ghana Premier League last had a headline sponsor in 2018, when Zylofon Cash agreed to a $10 million deal.

However, the five-year agreement was abruptly terminated, and the league has been without a title sponsor for the last three years.

The GFA, on the other hand, will sign a contract with a headline sponsor in the coming days, according to Asante Twum.

“The Ghana Football Association is close to securing a headline sponsor for the Ghana Premier League,” he said on Onua TV, as quoted by 3Sports.

“We will sign the contract in the coming days and reveal them before the start of the new season in September.”

Meanwhile, Ghana will be represented in African competitions by Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko next season.

After winning the domestic league, Kotoko

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service
Related Articles: