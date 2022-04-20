0
GFA will name a competent Black Stars technical team for World Cup - Mark Addo assures

MARK ADDO GFA 5.png Ghana Football Association(GFA), vice president, Mark Addo

Wed, 20 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Otto Addo lead Ghana to World Cup qualification

Chris Hughton land Black Stars interim job

GFA vice president hails Otto Addo after Ghana's World Cup qualification

Ghana Football Association(GFA), vice president, Mark Addo, has assured Ghanaians that the FA will name a competent technical team for the Black Stars ahead of FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars secured qualification under an interim technical team led by head coach, Otto Addo.

The GFA are expected to name a permanent technical team to lead Ghana to the World Cup, which Mark Addo has said the announcement will be made soon.

“I know we are all anticipating to know the Black Stars technical team for the World Cup but the FA will soon announce the technical team,” he told Asempa FM.

He then acknowledged that Otto's team did well, adding that a competent technical team will be formed for the World Cup.

Otto Addo and his technical team did a very good job but let us see what happens. The FA will name a competent technical team for the World Cup.”

Otto Addo together with Chris Hughton, Gorge Boateng, and Mas Ud-Didi Dramani who were appointed a few weeks to Ghana's playoff against Nigeria, caused a surprise.

Although they had just about three training sessions with the team before the two games in March 2022, the coaches' ideas were glaring as Ghana managed to qualify based on the away goal rule.

The four-member technical team are currently out of contract after accomplishing the task given.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
