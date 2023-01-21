GFA will not hire Kwesi Appiah to coach Black Stars again – Coach J.E Sarpong

Former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah

Veteran Ghanaian coach, J.E. Sarpong has advised Kwesi Appiah to rescind his decision on applying for the vacant Black Stars job since he will not be considered.

As reported by GhanaWeb Sports, Kwesi Appiah has applied for the Black Stars job as the GFA continues to search for Otto Addo’s successor.



According to Coach Sarpong, the current Ghana Football Association (GFA), led by Kurt Okraku will not hire him for the job.



Speaking on Wamputu Sports on Kwesi Appiah’s desire to coach the Black Stars for a third stint, he advised the former Asante Kotoko captain to change his mind.



“Kwesi Appiah should not involve himself with these GFA people. Looking at the circumstances under which he left the Black Stars, he should have advised himself that there are clubs in the country he can coach, but why is he always going after the national team?

“In Egypt, look at how people insulted and abused him. So he hasn’t learned a lesson from it. The chances are that they will not give him the job. So why is he going there? “These are the same people who fired you.”



He added: “Is it the right time for Kwesi Appiah to return to the Black Stars. “Do you think these people, whom you washed in public, will be able to work with you?” “Where he is heading is on slippery ground.”



The GFA is expected to name a new coach before Ghana’s next assignment in March in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.