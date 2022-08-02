GFA will not pay winning bonus to Black Galaxies – Dr. Tony Aubynn

GFA Executive Council memeber, Dr. Tony Aubynn

Chairman of the Black Galaxies management committee, Dr Tony Aubynn has said that coach Annor Walker's team will not be paid a winning bonus after eliminating Benin in the CHAN qualifiers.

The Black Galaxies under coach Annor Walker defeated Benin 4-0 on aggregate in the doubleheader and are set to face Nigeria in the final round of the qualification games.



The players who participated in the qualifiers against Benin were reported to have received $2500 as a winning bonus from the Ghana Football Association.



Urging the public to disregard such reports, Dr. Tony Aubynn who is also an Executive Council Member of the GFA stated that the Black Galaxies will only receive a bonus after beating Nigeria to qualify for the tournament.



“The rumours going round that the FA has paid $2500 as winning bonus to the Black Galaxies is not factual to the best of my knowledge, I have no idea about it. The chairman does not pay winning bonuses, the period we find ourselves is not about paying winning bonuses but rather about Ghana beating Nigeria in the next round.”



“Though the players need the money; that is not what they are thinking about for now, but qualifying against Nigeria. Let me say that when that is achieved, a huge package will be given to the team,” he said in an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

Ghana's last qualification to the CHAN tournament was in 2014 when the team picked the silver medal after losing 4-3 on penalties against South Africa.



