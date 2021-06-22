GFA will pursue Karela-Medeama post game violence to the end – Club Licensing Manager

Club Licensing Manager, Julius Emunah has disclosed that the Ghana Football Association is keen to pursue the post-game violence which occurred at Ayinase to the end.

Some irate fans of Karela United attacked players and staff of Medeama following their 2-1 loss in the Round of 32 MTN FA Cup clash.



The CAM Park has already been banned as the first line of action from the GFA and two suspects have been arrested in connection with the events which saw Medeama midfielder Eric Kwakwa sustain deep cut wounds.



Club Licensing Manager, Mr. Julius Emunah, in an interview on Empire FM’s SportsWorld disclosed that the football association is committed to seeing the matter come to its end and justice being served.

“We can only pursue the matter. We can’t make arrests or persecute people. We can only pursue by working with the Ghana Police service to ensure the matter comes to its successful end."



“The FA is very much interested in this case and are very much happy with the steps taken by the Tarkwa police. We are going to pursue it to the latter," Julius concluded.



