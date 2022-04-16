GFA will soon own the land at Prampram Technical Center - Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has revealed that the FA will soon own the land at the Prampram Technical Center after a series of negotiations.

The Centre of Excellence was built in 2003 to accommodate national football teams. It was given to the government during the first outbreak of the COVID-19 in 2020 to be used as an isolation center.



During an interview with Karl Tuffour on GTV Sports Plus the FA President mentioned that there were some challenges with ownership but that will soon be cleared.



"We have a long aging problem of the ownership of the land at Prampram Technical Center," he said.

"We are close to securing ownership of the land in Prampram. We did not have the ownership, we had problems with the owners,"



"We first had one owner that was challenged in court and then the new owners had to engage us. We had to negotiate and we are close to finishing that one," he added.



"Hopefully we will be the true owners of that land. We want to invest in that land and make it a true home of our technical development. And I am sure when that is done everybody will be happy,"