GFA working hard to get headline sponsor for Ghana Premier League – Randy Abbey

Randy Abbey

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council, Dr. Randy Abbey has disclosed that the outfit is working very hard to secure a headline sponsor for the Ghana Premier League.

Speaking to Original FM in an interview, the exco member said while the GFA fights for the sponsorship, it is important clubs in the top-flight league also work to get sponsorships for themselves.



“The GFA is fighting very hard to get headline sponsor for the Ghana Premier League but the clubs should also work hard to get sponsors to sponsor their them because the GFA sponsorship alone cannot solve all their problems for them but the GFA is working hard on that,” Dr. Randy Abbey shared.

The ‘working on it’ phrase has been very common with the current Ghana FA administration but nothing to show for it.



Clubs hope that before next season, the football administration will manage to bring in a headline sponsor to cushion them.