GFA working to bring back colts football to our communities – Randy Abbey

Randy Abbey Min.png Randy Abbey

Wed, 29 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Dr. Randy Abbey says the administration is fighting to bring back colts football to the communities.

Speaking to Original FM on Monday, June 27, 2022, the football administrator further disclosed that at the Ghana Premier League level, the GFA is pushing to secure a headline sponsor for the league.

“The Current GFA has fought hard to bring back colts football to our communities,” Dr. Randy Abbey said.

The GFA Exco member continued, “The GFA is fighting very hard to get headline sponsor for the Ghana Premier League but the clubs should also work hard to get sponsors to sponsor them because the GFA sponsorship alone cannot solve all their problems for them but the GFA is working hard on that.”

Since taking over the GFA administration, Kurt Okraku and his Exco members have been pushing to bring in a headline sponsor for the Ghana Premier League.

Unfortunately, there has not been any success. Reports indicate that things will change before the start of the 2022/23 football season.

