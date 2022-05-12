GFA would announce Otto Addo as coach soon - Sports Minister

Akufo-Addo tasks GFA to maintain technical team
Otto Addo wants both Black Stars and Dortmund job
Kurt Okraku to hold talks with Otto Addo over contract
Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif has revealed that the Ghana Football Association will announce Otto Addo as substantive Black Stars coach soon.
According to Mustapha Ussif, Ghana's technical team would also be maintained for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Speaking in an interview, the Sports Minister confirmed the GFA are very close to finalizing everything with the technical team.
“The decision by the Ministry is that the GFA should maintain the technical team that got us to qualify for the World Cup. The GFA is working very closely with the technical team to come up with the arrangements."
“Very soon, they would announce officially, led by Otto Addo, to take us through the World Cup participation and also the AFCON next in Ivory Coast,” the Minister said.
The interim Black Stars technical team made up of coach Otto Addo, with assistance from George Boateng, Masud Didi Dramani, and technical advisor, Chris Hughton accomplished their task of qualifying the Black Stars for the World Cup in Qatar.
Since their success, president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged the GFA to make the technical team substantive coaches of the Black Stars.
