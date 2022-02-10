GFA yet to agree on monetary terms with new Black Stars technical team

Black Stars interim coach, Otto Addo; Black Stars technical director, Chris Hughton

Ghana-Nigeria first leg set for March 22

Ghana to host Nigeria in World Cup playoff first leg



Chris Hughton, Otto Addo land Black Stars roles



The Ghana Football Association has announced a four-member technical team to lead the Black Stars for the 2021 FIFA World Cup playoffs against Nigeria.



In a statement released on the FA website, the association announced that it has appointed former Brighton and Hove Albion manager, Chris Hughton as technical advisor, Borussia Dortmund technical team member, Otto Addo as head coach, Aston Villa's George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani as assistant coaches.



The announcement failed to capture any monetary agreement with the mentioned appointees.



Speaking to Accra based Angel FM, the communication's Director of the association confirmed that the FA is waiting on the ministry to officially agree on the monetary discussion held with the new technical team.

"The first meeting was to receive the green light that they will accept the job, which indeed, fortunately, they all accepted. From Chris to Otto, to Didi Dramani have all accepted the job. The other discussion which is very much important is that you can hire somebody, employ the person on a contract without discussing that you will give him this or that [amount]. Former Otto has a running contract with the FA. Even though he wasn't the head coach we gave him something to show that his services have been engaged by the FA as an assistant coach. We will do the same for Didi, we will do same George Boateng and we will do same for Chris. The discussion will continue further. We had to break the communication[appointments] due the situation but there will be further discussions about their monitory reward and other terms of engagement," he said.



Ghana will host Nigeria on March 22 with the second set to come off three days later in Abuja.



Below is the GFA's statement released on Wednesday regarding the appointment of Chris Hughton, Otto Addo and co



"Former Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has been appointed as Technical Advisor to the newly constituted Black Stars Technical team led by Otto Addo.



Other members of the new Technical team include George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani. The 63- year old will provide Technical advice to the three man team for next month’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off match against Nigeria.



The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association took the decision at a meeting held in Accra on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. Otto Addo, a former Ghana player is currently the Assistant Coach of German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund – he boasts of about 13 years of Coaching experience that dates back to 2009 when he first took up the job of an Assistant Coach at Hamburger SV."