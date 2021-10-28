GH¢2,000 should be the minimum wage for local players – Richard Mpong

Former Asante Kotoko star Richard Mpong

Former Asante Kotoko star Richard Mpong has suggested a minimum salary of two thousand cedis for players plying their trade in the country.

The mass exodus of players in the domestic top-flight league has affected the standard of the Ghana Premier League and also the performance of Ghanaian teams in Africa.



Most players who turn out to perform well join other clubs on the continent or move to Europe for greener pastures.



In an interview with Sylvester Ntim of Aben FM in Koforidua, the former Black Stars winger said a minimum salary of two thousand cedis will help in retaining the quality players in the local scene.

“Local players will continue to leave for greener pastures, I have heard people suggesting GHc1000 but I believe that is not enough. We have players who earn $100,000, you can in the country for six years and will not be richer than a Ghanaian player who spend just six months in Tanzania”



“Look at the number of players that left in the just ended campaign, it is about salary and I don’t think we are doing enough here. We cannot put a stop to player exodus but I believe local players should at least take home GHc2,000” he said.