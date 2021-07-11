GH¢250,000 at stake if Hearts wins the Ghana Premier League

Hearts of Oak players celebrate after scoring in the GPL

Even without a headline sponsor, the Ghana Football Association have promised to reward the winner of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) a cash prize of ¢250,000 plus a league trophy.

Hearts of Oak’s destiny lies in their own hands if they are to win the GPL this season with just a game to go after this afternoon's game.



The Phobians lead the pack with 60 points, three points ahead of second-place Kumasi Asante Kotoko. The Phobians also have a better head-to-head over the Porcupine Warriors after beating them 1-0 in the second leg of their GPL fixture.



A win for the Continental Club Masters in their game against Liberty Professionals on Sunday afternoon would see them crowned champions of the 2020/21 season.



Hearts will lift the trophy, secure 40 gold medals, ¢10,000 worth of groceries from Melcom Shopping Center and the cash prize of ¢250,000.

The new cash prize package is an increment of the GH¢180,000 Aduana Stars received for winning the last league title in the 2016/17 campaign.



Liberty Professionals who are also battling relegation could also spoil Hearts of Oak's party should they run with the 3 points at the end of the day.



Asante Kotoko who are not far off from snatching the title will also face Bechem United on Sunday. All games would be played simultaneously at 3:00pm.



As the first football club to win the domestic league in its maiden edition in 1956, Hearts could win their 21st league title today.