GHALCA G6: Bechem United beat Medeama 3-2 to advance to finals

Fa26MsAWIAQLnIm Bechem United

Sat, 27 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Bechem United are through to the finals of the 2022 Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) G6 tournament.

The Hunters enjoyed a good spell in the group stage of the tournament and as a result, managed to progress to the semi-finals.

In the semi-final game against Medeama SC today, Bechem United proved to be one of the best teams in the ongoing tournament.

Just 14 minutes into the first half, the Hunters scored after a good team play to take the lead.

Although Medeama SC would push to get back into the game, the team failed to get past the defense of the opponent.

In the second half of many actions, the Yellow and Mauve outfit restored parity through a spot kick converted by Rashid Nortey.

Subsequently, two quick goals from Bechem United propelled the team to a delightful 3-2 victory against Medeama SC.

The team is into the final of the ongoing GHALCA G6 tournament and will face the winner of the second semi-final game between Berekum Chelsea and Great Olympics.

 

