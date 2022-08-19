0
GHALCA Top 6: Berekum Chelsea see off Medeama SC with a 2-0 win

Fri, 19 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Berekum Chelsea are on their way to the next stage of the GHALCA Top 6 tournament after cruising past Medeama SC with a win today.

The pre-season tournament officially commenced at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In the opening match of the tournament, Bechem United beat Great Olympics 5-4 on penalties after both teams had drawn at the end of regulation time.

Today at the Accra Sports Stadium, Berekum Chelsea and Medeama SC have played the second match of the tournament.

In a match that excited fans, Berekum Chelsea proved to be the better side for most parts of the 90 minutes.

Thanks to a goal in each half of the game, the Blues cruised past the opponent with a 2-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes.

Courtesy of the victory, Berekum Chelsea will progress out of Group B of the tournament.

Meanwhile, there is pressure on Medeama SC to win the second match or kiss the GHALCA Top 6 tournament goodbye.

 

