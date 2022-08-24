GHALCA Top 6: Hearts should be deducted points for using junior side against Medeama - Great Olympics CEO

Hearts of Oak

Great Olympics CEO Oluboi Commodore, says it is disrespectful on the part of Hearts of Oak to use their junior team in the ongoing GHALCA Top 6 competition and has called for the team to be sanctioned by the organizers.

Hearts of Oak fielded a youthful side in the game against Medeama SC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday in the GHALCA Top 6 competition.



The Phobians lost 3-1 to the Mauve and Yellow to exit the preseason tournament.



Some Hearts of Oak fans were disappointed not to see the new signings made by the club in the ongoing transfer window when they attended the game.



Head coach Samuel Boadu was also not on technical duties for the game as he was spotted in the stands during the game.



Oluboi Commodore in an interview stated it was disrespectful for Hearts of Oak to use their U20 team for this competition.



“They boycotted the Ga Mantse match against Olympics and are doing the same in the GHALCA Top 6 competition. If they would not participate, why then do they collect money in the name of participating?” He fumed.

“Per the regulations of the GFA, there has to be some agreement and registration of the players they fielded and if they didn’t go through the required processes, Hearts should be deducted points because it isn’t allowed.”



Hearts of Oak will battle with arch-rivals Asante Kotoko in the Champion of Champions Cup on September 5.











