GHALCA Top 6: Medeama cruise past Hearts of Oak with a 3-1 win

Medeama beat Hearts of Oak in GHALCA Top 6

Medeama SC has brushed aside Hearts of Oak with a delightful 3-1 win in the GHALCA Top 6 tournament.

The Yellow and Mauve outfitted team today locked horns with the Phobians at the Accra Sports Stadium.



While this is the first game for Hearts of Oak, it is the second for Medeama SC.



In a game that saw Hearts of Oak using players mostly from the junior team and newly-signed players, the team could not match the quality of the opponent.

On the matchday, Medeama SC took full advantage of the team’s dominance and led by two goals at the end of the first half thanks to goals from Darlington and Joshua Agyemang.



Ten minutes into the second half, Joshua Agyemang scored his second of the game to give Medeama a 3-goal advantage.



Although Hearts of Oak will subsequently pull one back, it was not enough as the Phobians lost 1-0 at the end of the game.