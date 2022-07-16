GHALCA conclude talks to play Top 6 instead of top four

Logo of GHALCA

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has concluded talks to hold a top six tournament instead of a top four.

At the end of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season, GHALCA had plans to stage a top four tournament in the off-season to help clubs prepare for the next season.



Over the past years, GHALCA has held top four tournaments prior to every season to help clubs that have qualified to represent Ghana in Africa properly prepare.



At the end of last season, one of the qualified teams, Hearts of Oak unfortunately could not finish in the top four of the Ghana Premier League season.

As a result, a proposal was sent to GHALCA to make considerations and play a top six tournament that can entertain Hearts of Oak.



After weeks of deliberations, GHALCA has this week agreed to stage the top six tournament.



The teams that will be participating in the tournament include Asante Kotoko, Medeama SC, Bechem United, Karela United, Great Olympics, and Hearts of Oak.