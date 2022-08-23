0
GHALCA confirms Hearts will not be punished for fielding reserve team in Top 6 game

Tue, 23 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has confirmed that Hearts of Oak will face no punishment for fielding a weak team in the ongoing GHALCA G6 tournament.

In the team’s first match of the tournament against Medeama SC on Sunday, the team fielded its reserves team with no first team player from last season included.

Amid calls for the club to be punished for disrespecting the tournament, GHALCA administrative manager Nana Oduro Nyarko says nothing of that sort will happen.

“Hearts of Oak are the ones to explain why they used that side to play, though the aim of the competition is to give the platform for clubs participating in Africa to test their readiness.

“We cannot blame them, and there's no punishment for them since those players are also registered players of the team,” Nana Oduro Nyarko told Akoma FM in an interview.

The GHALCA administrative manager continued, “I would have adviced Hearts to add about 5 of their key players to the junior teams.

“As long as the players are registered players of Hearts of Oak, we are ok. The players are not Arouras players as some people think, they are their registered players and so if they want to use them, it’s their own prerogative.”

Having fielded the weak side on Sunday, Hearts of Oak lost 3-1 at the end of the contest.

