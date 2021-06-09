GHALCA intervenes as Phar Rangers rescind decision to withdraw from Ghana football

Phar Rangers Football Club

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has succeeded in convincing Phar Rangers from withdrawing from Ghanaian football.

The club's umbrella body intervened in the club's decision to cease operations and want it to be considered defunct.



The Ghana Football Association activated the appropriate provisions in the GFA Rules & Regulations relating to the matter.



However, the second-tier side has backtracked following an intervention by GHALCA and other stakeholders o



“Upon several stakeholder’s engagement and calls for us to reconsider our position in the public interest, we hereby rescind our earlier decision” the statement reads.

“We are aware of the repercussions of the other clubs and the league as a whole. These and other factors have resulted in the need to rescind the decision in the interest of Ghana football as a whole," a statement on Wednesday read



“We than GHALCA especially and all those who intervened in diverse ways and took time to address our challenges”



“We thank you for your corporation."



Phar Rangers FC is currently placed 14th on the Division One League Zone Three league table.