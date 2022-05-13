0
Sports

GHALCA partners UPSA to offer Course in Sports Marketing and Administration

Ghalca Logo 540x400 GHALCA

Fri, 13 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has in collaboration with the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) decided to roll out an Executive Certificate Course in Sports Marketing and Administration.

This course will be needed by all persons involved in sports administration and football to help sharpen their skillset.

Persons who are expected to enroll in the short course include club administrators, footballers, sports journalist coaches, referees and anyone interested in Sports.

GHALCA has decided to bear 60% of the course fee for interested persons making it affordable for everyone to partake in it.

According to a statement on the Association's Twitter handle, deadline for the submission of admission forms in 29th May, 2022.

"GHALCA has partnered UPSA to offer an Executive Certificate Course in Sports Marketing and Administration for Administrators.

"Ghalca has absorbed 60% of the actual cost making it accessible for interested parties. Deadline for registration 20/05/2022"

It is a novelty as most tertiary institutions barely offer courses in sports administration and management.

GHALCA  the welfare body of clubs have taken the right step which will help improve the leadership of various clubs and sporting disciplines.







