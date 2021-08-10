GHALCA sends condolences following death of football doyen Jones Alhassan Abu

The late Jones Alhassan Abu

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has offered tribute to the late Jones Alhassan-Abu - a football colossus who passed away suddenly in Ivory Coast on Tuesday morning.

The top Ghana football official, who is a luminary in the country's game passed away in Abidjan where he was accompanying Hasaacas Ladies to the Wafu B Champions League qualifiers.



The man, who is credited for bringing the Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku into office two years ago, passed away in Abidjan on Tuesday morning as he was part of the GFA delegation to the tournament.



He was 64.





We are shattered by the news of the passing of one of the outstanding football administrators in Ghana Jones Alhassan Abu.



We are shattered by the news of the passing of one of the outstanding football administrators in Ghana Jones Alhassan Abu.

He was a luminary in the country's game and contributed immensely to the growth of Ghana football. May Allah grant him Jannatul-Firdaus.

Family members are currently holding a meeting to decide on the next line of action according to Islamic traditions which mandate quick burials.The Black Stars management committee member fell ill on Friday evening as he prepared to return to Ghana following Hasaacas Ladies' annexation of the WAFU B Clubs Championship title last week.He was immediately hospitalized as his condition deteriorated but could not survive after spending just three days in the hospital.Plans were underway to fly him back to Accra on Tuesday afternoon but he passed away in the morning in the hospital.

Alhassan, who was the long-time manager of legendary Ghanaian footballer Abedi Pele, was an astute football administrator and football agent for several top players in the country.



The ardent Hearts of Oak fan has been an intelligent lifelong football administrator and has been among the leaders of several clubs in the Northern region of Ghana.



He served in various capacities of the giants of the north Real Tamale United before branching out to play a major role for Tamale City Football Club.