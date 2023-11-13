GNPC boss honoured at Africa Offshore Energy Summit

Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah, GNPC CEO

In recognition of his visionary contributions to Ghana’s Energy sector, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah, emerged recipient of the coveted Africa Energy Leader of the Year Award, at the just-ended second Africa Offshore Energy Summit held in Accra at the Holiday Inn Resort.

The Award underscores O-A Danquah’s sustained efforts of transformative leadership, steering the Corporation’s leading role of contributing to meeting Africa’s energy needs amidst the growing global transition towards affordable and cleaner energy sources, and positioning it as a key player in the ever-dynamic Africa energy landscape.



Hosted by Offshore Africa Magazine to mark the 13th anniversary of the publication, the Summit, known for fostering collaboration and innovation, drew the participation of key stakeholders including executive teams from oil and gas firms across the continent and governments sectors and offered a platform to discuss, and share solutions to the unique challenges of Africa’s energy sector and expectations for the future.

The event served a prestigious gathering of industry leaders and provided the perfect stage for O-A Danquah’s recognition as a beacon of leadership and inspiration leading the National Oil Company’s strategic outlook and initiatives into building a bridge towards net zero future while exploring the huge prospects of Ghana’s exploratory activities in the Voltaian Basin of Ghana.



This latest win is an acknowledgement of the impact of Mr. Danquah’s leadership on a regional and global scale and solidifies GNPC’s position as a key influencer in the ever-evolving energy landscape.