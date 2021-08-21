GOC President urges government to invest in least financed sports

Ghana Olympic Committee President, Ben Nunoo Mensah

Ghana Olympic Committee President, Ben Nunoo Mensah is optimistic that Team Ghana can win more medals in future competitions should they get the needed support and funding.

Team Ghana managed to win one medal at the just ended Tokyo Olympic Games. Samuel Takyi won a bronze medal for Ghana in Boxing.



Ben Nunoo Mensah in an interview on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM said this is the time for government to invest in the least finance sports as events from Tokyo showed a lot of promise from the athletes.



“With enough support we will be able to do more. This is the time to invest in the least finance sports. If boxing was able to get the needed support we can win more medals in the Olympics.Boxing can win more medals for us in the African Games”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Happy 98.9FM.

The former Ghana Weightlifting President also thanked the President for recognizing the efforts of the athletes at the Olympics. The President Nana Akufo-Addo rewarded the efforts of each athlete with $10000 whilst Bronze medalist Samuel Takyi was given a car plus an additional $20,000 for his development.



“We hope this will also open doors for other Corporate Bodies to support and reward Alex Takyi and Team Ghana”, the GOC president added on the reward package from the presidency.