GPL 2021/22 season build-up: Get to know all the venues for the new season

The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season provided a timely reminder of how good the country’s top division is, as it gave football-loving fans some incredible moments to savour.

After a long hiatus, the Premier League returned with the sole purpose of winning Ghanaians over and bringing back the love to the game.



And it is fair to say that the goal was achieved to some extent, with several Ghanaians following the games keenly.



Fans were in no way hesitant to stream fixtures on the StarTimes app or take to Twitter to rave about the quality of the games.



With the new season scheduled for later this month, the hope is that the same standard will be met.



In here, we begin our build-up to the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season with clubs and their respective venues.

Venues for the 21/22 season



The Accra Sports Stadium will once again be the busiest center of attraction in the Ghana Premier League, with three clubs having chosen it as their home grounds for the 2021/22 season.



Last season, Accra Hearts of Oak, Accra Great Olympics, Legon Cities and Asante Kotoko used the Accra Sports stadium as their venue.



And while Kotoko and Legon Cities have sought for new venues in the upcoming season, the venue will still remain the most engaged.



Accra Hearts of Oak and rivals Accra Great Olympics who have used the grounds as their home for several years will continue to do so and will now be joined by newly promoted side Accra Lions.

The change of venue from the Accra Sports Stadium to the Carl Reindorf Park by Legon Cities means that Dansoman will still host some Premier League action despite the relegation of Liberty Professionals last season.



Kumasi Asante will now return to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and will hope to use the energy of their fans to wrestle the premier league crown away from Accra Hearts of Oak, while Real Tamale United after a long period away from the top flight will host their fixtures at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale.



All 18 clubs and their venues are listed below:



