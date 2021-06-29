GPL: A deep delve into the last three matches for Hearts, Kotoko

Accra Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak following their 1-0 victory against Asante Kotoko in the recent 'Super Clash' gives them the edge and firm favourites to win the

2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL).



Hearts currently lead the Premier League table with 59 points with Kotoko only three behind with just three matches to end the season.



Kotoko have two home matches and an away match while Hearts have two away games and a home match.



Below is an analysis of how the last three matches could pan out:



Match-week 32: Kotoko vs King Faisal/ Ebusua Dwarfs vs Hearts

Match-week 32 could be the most crucial week for Hearts and Kotoko and could decide where they trophy will be heading towards considering the feisty nature of the fixtures.



Ebusua Dwarfs produced an amazing away 4-1 victory against Karela United which moved them out of the relegation zone into 13th on the league table but are still candidates for



relegation considering how congested the bottom of the table is.



Getting at least a point or all three points against Hearts of Oak could determine their survival for the season while for the Phobians any slip in Cape Coast could get Kotoko right back in the title pursuit.



Hearts narrowly edged the Mysterious Dwarfs 3-2 in the first round at the Accra Sports Stadium and would be looking to do the double over a side who have lost four times at home this season.

On the other hand, Kotoko face a much more tougher test against King Faisal who are currently out of the relegation zone following their 2-0 against Legon Cities in their last encounter.



The 'Insha Allah' Boys are still in the battle for relegation and would be looking to secure some points in Obuasi but that would be difficult against the Porcupine Warriors who eagerly



need the three points to keep chase of the league title.



Match-week 33: Hearts vs Liberty Professionals/ Kotoko vs Bechem United



This could be the crowning week for the Phobians who are eager to break their 11-year trophy drought but it will be dicey encounter against familiar rivals Liberty Professionals who are battling for survival.

Liberty Professionals secured an impressive 2-0 victory against relegated Inter Allies but are still in the relegation zone as at week 31 as they are set to face Karela United in match-week 32.



Liberty Professionals would certainly not be safe when they play Hearts in week 33 as they would need points to boost their chances of survival while Hearts would want to win the league title at home if they come back from Cape Coast with all three points.



Kotoko on the other hand wood face a Bechem United side who are not yet safe and would need positive results against the Porcupine Warriors in their last home game of the season.



For Kotoko, keeping chase of the arch-rivals would mean winning all three matches but this game against Bechem United would be a stern one considering the situation the Hunters find themselves in.



Match-week 34: Kotoko vs Sharks/ WAFA vs Hearts

Failure for Hearts to accumulate maximum points against Dwarfs and Liberty Professionals with Kotoko getting the needed results against King Faisal and Bechem United means they would have to beat WAFA in Sogakope to win the title.



Hearts have never won a league game at Sogakope and memories of their 5-0 thumping back in 2017 still lingers for the Phobians.



Kotoko will finish off the season at home against Elmina Sharks and it could be very decisive for both sides if a result could make Kotoko win the league or prevent Elmina Sharks from the drop.