GPL: Accra Lions split points with Great Olympics in derby

Accra Lions vs Great Olympics

Accra Lions shared the spoils with Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 19 of the Ghana Premier League.

The game started slowly with both sides cautious in their approach but Great Olympics will come close after a back-to-back corner nearly fetched them the opener in the first ten minutes.



The game will quickly swing in favour of Accra Lions who began to dominate possession and should have taken the lead after Kelvin Kyei and Hagan Frimpong combined to send a lovely cross, which Seidu Basit failed to connect.



The hosts maintained the momentum, creating chances and Rashid Abubakar should have broken the game's deadlock after Seidu Basit laid a fine pass for the midfielder, but he fired wide.



The two teams went into the break with the game barren.

However, Accra Lions returned stronger and should have taken the lead but Daniel Awuni was wasteful in front of goal.



Striker Seidu Basit had to be stretched off ten minutes into the game after picking up an injury and was replaced by Fredrick Asante.



Accra Lions kept probing but just could find the back of the net despite the introductions of Fredrick Akatuk and Redeemer Boateng for Hagan Frimpong and Daniel Awuni.



Great Olympics had a chance to grab the winner in the last minute but they wasted the opportunity.