GPL: Aduana Stars name 20 man squad for Hearts of Oak showdown

Aduana Stars players celebrating a goal

• Aduana Stars announce squad for Hearts of Oak game

• Emmanuel Gyamfi, Yahaya Mohammed in Aduana squad to face Hearts of Oak



• Aduana Stars visits Hearts of Oak on GPLWK3



Aduana Stars FC have named 20-man list for their Ghana Premier League(GPL) game against Hearts of Oak on Sunday, November 14.



Head coach, Asare Bediako, seeks to put his team on winning ways as he names a strong squad for the matchday three clash at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The club via a social media post announced the players who will make the trip to the Nation's capital.



New boy Eric Kwakwah made the list after recovering from Malaria and is now set to make his debut since his move to Green and Yellows.