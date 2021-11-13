GPL: Asante Kotoko set three fascinating records with win over Gold Stars

Asante Kotoko player walking out of the tunnel

• Asante Kotoko win all three opening games in GPL

• Asante Kotoko extend lead on GPL table with win over Gold Stars



• Kotoko hand Gold tars first home defeat



Asante Kotoko have set three intriguing records with their narrow win over Bibiani Gold Stars on Friday.



18-year-old Isaac Oppong inspired the Reds to a 1-0 victory over Yellow and Greens at the Dun's park.



The youngster in the second half scored a beautiful curler from just outside the 18-yard box to hand Kotoko yet another three points.

Here are three records Kotoko have set with the slim win.







Kotoko after pipping Gold Stars in Bibiani have snatched the latter's 16 matches unbeaten run at home.



The Miners had not lost at home since the 2020/2021 season. They won 12 and drew 3 of their 15 home games in the Division One League in their quest to secure the top flight spot.



This season they beat Berekum Chelsea to extend the record to 16 but a defeat to Kotoko brings the long ride to a halt.

Kotoko wins consecutive away matches for the first time in five years



According to Ghana League stats, the Reds' second away win of the season is their first back-to-back since 2016.



Kotoko in week one beat Dreams FC 3-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium to begin their campaign with an away win. They secured yet another away victory on Friday, beating Bibiani Gold Stars 1-0.



The last time Kotoko won away on the trot, they beat Dreams 1-0, Hearts of Oak 1-0, and Bechem United 1-0.



Kotoko record three straight wins for the first time in 8 years

Asante Kotoko following yesterday's triumph have now their first games of the new season for the first time since 2013, according to Ghana League Stats.



The Reds in the 13/14 GPL season had a bright start when they won their first six games and eventually won the ultimate.



Kotoko currently leads the 21/22 GPL league log with 9 points.