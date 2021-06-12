GPL: Benjamin Boateng sees 10-goal target in sight after brace against Wonders

Elmina Sharks forward Benjamin Bernard Boateng

Elmina Sharks forward Benjamin Bernard Boateng believes he can reach 10 goals following his two goals against Eleven Wonders in the Ghana Premier League.

The 20-year-old raked in both goals for Nii Odartey Lamptey’s men as they secured a crucial 2-1 win over Techiman-based Wonders on Friday afternoon.



Sharks went 2-0 up within the first 4 minutes of the game after Boateng raced them into a 2nd minute lead with a clinical finish he topped it up with a nice goal on the 4th minute mark.



The brace has lifted Boateng to 7 goals on the goal-king chart and has now equalled his season best of 7 goals which he scored in the truncated 2019/20 season when he scored 7 times in 14 games for Sharks.

After netting twice the striker says he is poised to reach 10 goals to record his all-time best as the league is left with 5 games more for Sharks.



“Surely with my determination, I will reach my ten goals. Sure, sure and hard work, I will reach my ten goals,” Benjamin Bernard Boateng told Africa-foot.com.