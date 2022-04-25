0
GPL: Bibiani Gold Stars beat Techiman Eleven Wonders

Bibiani Gold Stars 2 Bibiani Gold Stars

Mon, 25 Apr 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Bibiani Gold Stars defeated Techiman Eleven Wonders at their favourite Dun's Park at Bibiani  on Sunday in their match day 26 clash.

The  miners have relied very much on their impressive home form to keep them going in the Ghana Premier League.

It was a very tight game as chances were and far between the two teams but the home side were very dominant as they searched for the opener.

The first half ended goalless as both sides cancelled each other out with the away side happy for a draw.

But things changed in the second half as a 67th minute penalty from Prince Opoku Agyemang was the difference.

Bibiani Gold Stars with the win have  now won seven consecutive matches at home.

