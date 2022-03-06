1
Sports

GPL: Bibiani Goldstars beat Medeama 1-0 to get back to winning ways

Sun, 6 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Bibiani Goldstars returned to winning ways in the Ghana Premier League after beating Medeama at home on Sunday.

The Bibiani-based club inflicted a 1-0 win over the Yellow and Mauves on home turf in matchday 19 of the domestic top-flight.

In a game that was keenly contested at the Duns Park in Bibiani, Goldstars carried the day with the needed three points to keep their hope of making a meaningful impact in the ongoing season alive.

The game seemed to be balanced and as a result, the first half of the game ended in a goalless draw.

The only goal was scored in the second half by Stephen Owusu Kaakyire who joined the club in the second transfer window.

He scored on the 49th minute to propel his outfit to victory at their own background.

Bibiani Goldstars sit 12th on the league table with 28 points after 19 matches whereas Medeama occupies 6th spot with 29 points.

Source: footballghana.com
