GPL Clubs to observe a minute silence in honour of Pelé

Deceased football icon Pele

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that a minute silence will be observed by clubs before all matches on matchday 10 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

According to a statement on the website of the Ghana FA, it said this will be in accordance with a request from FIFA to all member associations to pay tribute to late football great, Pelé.



In addition to the Ghana Premier League, a minute silence will also be observed by clubs in the Division One League and the Women’s Premier League.



“FIFA has called on member associations and football competition organisers to hold a minute of silence ahead of every football match this upcoming weekend and the week thereafter.

“This is in solidarity with the family and friends, the Brazilian Football Association, Brazil and all football fans who are mourning the death of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, PELE,” the GFA statement said on Friday.



It added, “In a letter sent to the Ghana Football Association on December 30, 2022, FIFA also stated that the flags at the World body's headquarters will be flown at half-mast



“In accordance with the request, the GFA has requested that a minute's silence is observed ahead of all betPawa Premier League, Access Bank Division One League and Malta Guinness Women's Premier League matches.”