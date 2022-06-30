GPL: Commey’s match-fixing claim against Bibiani Gold Stars derogatory – Akwasi Adu

Chief Executive Officer of Bibiani Gold Stars, Mr. Akwasi Adu

The Chief Executive Officer of Bibiani Gold Stars, Mr. Akwasi Adu, has labelled the match-fixing claims levelled against his club by deputy AshantiGold CEO, Mr. Albert Commey, as derogatory.

Mr Commey alleged that four games in the Ghana Premier League were fixed on the final day of the 2021/22 season in order to ensure the survival of several relegation-threatened clubs in the league.



He also claimed there was manipulation in the game between Bibiani Gold Stars and AshGold.



Speaking to Class Sports, Mr Akwasi Adu expressed his displeasure with Commey’s allegations.



“We see his comments as an infantile one because we, as a team (Gold Stars) will never have a business or interest to fix a match with any team being it competitive or non-competitive”.



He said: “Since our showcase in the Ghana Premier League as a debutant, we have always competed well and acted on professional grounds throughout the entire season”.



“We take the rules binding our game in high esteem and we have conducted ourselves with all the diligence that a team can show.”

“We know Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Ashanti Gold football Club, Albert Commey has been invited by the Ghana Football Association to assist with investigations aimed at protecting the integrity of the game,” he added.



Mr. Adu added: “We were surprised to have heard a veteran football administrator [like] Albert Commey passing such derogatory comment about Bibiani Gold Stars”.



“We think the GFA inviting him to face the Ethics Committee is the best for all of us to have the freedom of expressing our dissatisfaction with the matter,” Mr. Adu added.



Mr. Commey is scheduled to meet the FA on Friday, 9 July 2022 at 2pm.



Bibiani Gold Stars finished the season 9th on the league table with 46 points in the club’s maiden campaign, where they accrued larger points on home soil – the Dun’s Park in Bibiani.